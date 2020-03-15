Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 0.8% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $19,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,412,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,076 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,322,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,788 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 313.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,863,000 after buying an additional 1,471,704 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,596,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,680,000 after buying an additional 1,370,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in AT&T by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,601,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,813,000 after buying an additional 931,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $225.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

