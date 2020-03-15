Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $15,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 558.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of MPWR opened at $170.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.55. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.84 and a 12 month high of $193.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.94.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.24%.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 70,886 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.75, for a total transaction of $13,025,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,673 shares in the company, valued at $186,078,663.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 33,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $5,991,111.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 280,969 shares in the company, valued at $49,728,703.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,775 shares of company stock worth $60,380,574 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.25.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.