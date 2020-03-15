Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) is Baupost Group LLC MA’s Largest Position

Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,392,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,434,700 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global makes up approximately 12.6% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned 8.28% of Liberty Global worth $1,141,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBTYK opened at $16.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global PLC has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $27.84.

LBTYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

