Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Short Interest Up 10.5% in February

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the February 13th total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, EVP Lisa Buckingham purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,251.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $116,305 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 986.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

LNC stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.90. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.41. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.90.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

