Liquidity Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $712,745.92 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $712,745.92 and approximately $27,543.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and IDEX. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.02 or 0.02288727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00193975 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039024 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000193 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00029602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00112028 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s genesis date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid.

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

