Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.43 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $45,447.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 35.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.86 or 0.03343518 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,347.02 or 0.99397011 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 667,367,456 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, SouthXchange, Braziliex, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

