Litecred (LTCR) Price Tops $0.0002

Litecred (CURRENCY:LTCR) traded down 50.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Litecred has traded down 50.1% against the US dollar. One Litecred coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecred has a market cap of $6,511.06 and approximately $22.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Storeum (STO) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00116298 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00880603 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00036232 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00026955 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00205757 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007755 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00102658 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Litecred Profile

Litecred (LTCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2016. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecred Coin Trading

Litecred can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecred using one of the exchanges listed above.

