Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the February 13th total of 3,830,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.47.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $653,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded up $17.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $328.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,845,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,794. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $292.53 and a 1-year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

