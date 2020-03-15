MaidSafeCoin Price Hits $0.0491 on Top Exchanges (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC and Poloniex. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $22.20 million and approximately $169,725.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 39.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.01 or 0.02275001 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00193580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00039198 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000191 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00029540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00111888 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was June 12th, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is maidsafe.net. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

MaidSafeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

