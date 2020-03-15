Maker (MKR) Market Cap Tops $230.58 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 15th. Maker has a market capitalization of $230.58 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maker has traded down 55.2% against the dollar. One Maker token can currently be bought for approximately $233.92 or 0.04348320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, GOPAX, BitMart and Radar Relay.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00056948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000607 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00069685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00038910 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006635 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00015321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018706 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 985,741 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Ethfinex, OasisDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin, GOPAX, IDEX, Radar Relay, DDEX, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, HitBTC, OKEx, Bibox, BitMart and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.