Manna Trading Down 8.5% Over Last Week (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 242.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 15th. Over the last week, Manna has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Manna coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and FreiExchange. Manna has a market capitalization of $208,530.35 and $1.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001947 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000192 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,265.25 or 0.99450257 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00013734 BTC.

About Manna

Manna (MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,649,335 coins and its circulating supply is 656,909,537 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com.

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

