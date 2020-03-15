ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Short Interest Update

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the February 13th total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 459,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

NYSE:MAN opened at $75.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 2.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays raised ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.30.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $219,862.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,373,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,068 shares of company stock worth $2,103,537 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth about $287,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 110,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 26.3% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

