Mariner LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $7,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $121.02 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $104.11 and a one year high of $173.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.49.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

