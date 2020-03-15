Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.75 Billion Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,488,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 29,136 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.0% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.30% of Amazon.com worth $2,750,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,119,726,000 after acquiring an additional 27,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,785.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,672.00 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,986.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,840.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Aegis boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price target (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

