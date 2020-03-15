Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,143,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 697,058 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.0% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 4.03% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $5,244,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several analysts have commented on TMO shares. Argus restated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $300.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $321.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.22 and a 1 year high of $342.26. The company has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.