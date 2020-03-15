McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,597,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,505 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises 2.4% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned approximately 0.90% of McKesson worth $220,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 36.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 10.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,137,000 after buying an additional 19,982 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 33.2% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

NYSE:MCK opened at $132.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of -27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.08. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $111.71 and a 12-month high of $172.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.09%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.