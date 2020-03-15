MedicCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, BTC-Alpha and Cryptohub. Over the last week, MedicCoin has traded down 33.1% against the US dollar. MedicCoin has a market cap of $20,477.35 and approximately $302.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 39.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000394 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com.

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

