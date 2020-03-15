Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,024 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,304 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $75.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.46.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. UBS Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.64.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

