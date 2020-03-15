Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,476 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in American Tower by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 423,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $488,407.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,589.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,068,174 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.08.

AMT opened at $238.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $185.77 and a one year high of $258.62.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.