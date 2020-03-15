Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $5.40 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,283 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $763,460,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,751,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $637,418,000 after purchasing an additional 26,073 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 603,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $139,776,000 after purchasing an additional 275,613 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 468,245 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,478,000 after purchasing an additional 100,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $169.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.57.

LULU opened at $176.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.99. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $141.01 and a 1 year high of $266.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $7,899,239.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,708.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total transaction of $7,899,851.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,970 shares of company stock worth $22,189,135 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

