Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,405 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000.

VTEB stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.83.

