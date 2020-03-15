Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 103,047 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103,047 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5,816.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,065,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,000 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 1,350,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,967,000 after buying an additional 439,800 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 618,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,785,000 after buying an additional 410,728 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,786,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,341,000 after buying an additional 260,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1,348.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 258,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,328,000 after buying an additional 240,766 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $99.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.57. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.31 and a 52-week high of $110.33.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

