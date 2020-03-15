Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,417 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.0% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.33.

NYSE JNJ opened at $134.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.44. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $124.50 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $330.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

