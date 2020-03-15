MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Price Down 27.1% Over Last Week

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. One MEET.ONE token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, BigONE and DragonEX. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $542,564.42 and $345,417.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.10 or 0.02304822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00193296 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00038813 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000193 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00029588 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00111577 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne.

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, DragonEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

