MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.85.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MEG. CSFB increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of MEG stock traded up C$0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,938,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,663. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.10. The stock has a market cap of $813.84 million and a PE ratio of -2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.61. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.05 and a 12-month high of C$8.07.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

