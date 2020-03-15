Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Market Cap Reaches $209,905.73

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 35.9% against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $209,905.73 and $98.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00872653 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00025797 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000045 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

