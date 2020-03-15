Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,797,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,011 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.43% of Meritor worth $47,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritor alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTOR shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Meritor in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meritor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $17.41 on Friday. Meritor Inc has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.22.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Meritor had a return on equity of 71.38% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Meritor’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meritor Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.