MFN Partners Management LP Buys 754,299 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,554,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 754,299 shares during the quarter. PG&E accounts for 8.0% of MFN Partners Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MFN Partners Management LP owned approximately 0.67% of PG&E worth $38,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG&E stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.88% and a negative net margin of 44.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($13.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCG. Cfra upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on PG&E from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

