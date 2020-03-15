MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,880 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of MGIC Investment worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 473.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,162,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,956 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,021,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,703 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,364,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,485,000 after acquiring an additional 970,551 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,780,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,077,000 after acquiring an additional 886,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,441,000 after acquiring an additional 579,598 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. MGIC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.52.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.10 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 55.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

In other MGIC Investment news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $79,039.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Read More: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.