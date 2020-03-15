MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGP. Robert W. Baird cut MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

MGP stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.80.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $225.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.16 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, CFO Andy H. Chien bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Stewart bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $40,485.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,861.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $127,635 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

