Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.97 per share, with a total value of $96,101.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,467.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $50,657.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,661.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,115 shares of company stock valued at $197,166. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Middleby by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Middleby by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Middleby by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,860,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Middleby by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 19,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MIDD stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,680,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,426. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $69.93 and a fifty-two week high of $142.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.69.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $787.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Middleby will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

