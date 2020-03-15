Mirai (MRI) Price Down 41.1% Over Last Week

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Mirai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. Mirai has a total market capitalization of $1,329.15 and approximately $247.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirai has traded down 41.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirai alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00336485 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002630 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00013853 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000244 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000987 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000388 BTC.

About Mirai

Mirai (MRI) is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai. Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks.

Mirai Coin Trading

Mirai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.