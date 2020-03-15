MonaCoin (MONA) Market Capitalization Tops $73.97 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00020919 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbank, Bleutrade, Fisco and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $73.97 million and approximately $10.15 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,379.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.20 or 0.02327430 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.34 or 0.03315188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00677125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00016803 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00707656 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00093578 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00026942 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00482461 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018713 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Fisco, Zaif, QBTC, Upbit and Bitbank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

