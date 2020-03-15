MustangCoin (MST) Market Cap Hits $3,658.44

MustangCoin (CURRENCY:MST) traded down 56.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 15th. One MustangCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. MustangCoin has a total market capitalization of $3,658.44 and approximately $17.00 worth of MustangCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MustangCoin has traded down 68% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

JobsCoin (JOBS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MustangCoin Profile

MST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2016. MustangCoin’s total supply is 630,343 coins. The official website for MustangCoin is mustangcoin.xyz. MustangCoin’s official Twitter account is @mustangcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MustangCoin Coin Trading

MustangCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MustangCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MustangCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MustangCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

