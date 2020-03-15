National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,986,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,693 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 11.99% of National Research worth $196,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in National Research by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in National Research in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of National Research by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Research by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Research during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRC opened at $46.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.74. National Research Co. has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.62 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 117.23%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NRC. BidaskClub cut shares of National Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $81,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,798. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

