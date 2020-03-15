Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Navigator from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.40. The company has a market cap of $365.70 million, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 1.25. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Navigator by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Navigator by 317.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,561 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Navigator in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

Recommended Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.