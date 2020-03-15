Neblio Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last week, Neblio has traded 40.8% lower against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00005917 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Neblio has a market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $418,374.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00023023 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00015854 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00016117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 110% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018830 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006117 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,133,255 coins and its circulating supply is 15,538,261 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, Kucoin, Trade Satoshi and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.