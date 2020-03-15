Nectar Price Hits $0.0525 on Top Exchanges (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Nectar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $32.15, $33.94 and $13.77. Nectar has a market cap of $4.32 million and approximately $1,418.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nectar has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Nectar Coin Profile

NEC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com. Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $7.50, $50.98, $20.33, $18.94, $24.43, $5.60, $51.55, $32.15, $13.77, $33.94 and $24.68. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

