NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,062 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 52,821 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 193.4% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 72,287 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 47,647 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 95,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,543,000 after purchasing an additional 483,335 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of NetApp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.26.

In other news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. NetApp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average of $56.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

