News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Acquired by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 236.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,342 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.05% of News worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in News by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of News by 5,327.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of News by 1,851.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of News by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut News from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. News currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

Shares of NWSA stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,720,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,972. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.72 and a beta of 1.41. News Corp has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. News had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that News Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

