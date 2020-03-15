Nexo Market Capitalization Achieves $51.51 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded 41.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a total market cap of $51.51 million and approximately $8.84 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo token can now be bought for about $0.0920 or 0.00001739 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network, Fatbtc and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nexo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.02 or 0.02288727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00193975 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039024 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000193 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00029602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00112028 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Allbit, Bitbns, Stocks.Exchange, DDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit, Mercatox, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.