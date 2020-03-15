NEXT Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $85,118.00 (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last week, NEXT has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEXT has a total market cap of $23.47 million and approximately $85,118.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT token can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00010947 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00677035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00016817 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000855 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr.

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

