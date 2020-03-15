Nexus Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00002087 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Binance and Cryptopia. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $7.26 million and approximately $60,091.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nexus has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Nexus Coin Profile

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com.

Nexus Coin Trading

Nexus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

