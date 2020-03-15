NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Stock Position Lessened by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 804,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 73,971 shares during the quarter. NGL Energy Partners accounts for approximately 1.7% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.63% of NGL Energy Partners worth $9,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 32,706 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 20,121 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $546,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 50,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $484,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,166,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,047.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Karlovich III purchased 10,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $62,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,580.

Shares of NYSE:NGL opened at $3.35 on Friday. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.12.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 46.57%. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -123.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NGL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL).

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.