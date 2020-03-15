NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 1.80

Media stories about NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NICE earned a media sentiment score of 1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NCSYF stock opened at $179.50 on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NICE to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

