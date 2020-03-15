Nicholas Company Inc. Buys 118,494 Shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,494 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.73% of EVO Payments worth $15,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in EVO Payments by 3,186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

In other news, Director John Garabedian purchased 4,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $100,786.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,444.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Wayne Leeds purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.59 per share, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,890.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $330,720 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $19.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average is $27.65. EVO Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $31.93.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $160.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.71 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. EVO Payments’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVOP. BidaskClub cut EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. BTIG Research raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.21.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP).

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.