Nicholas Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 523,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $34,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 922.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,706 shares of company stock valued at $4,757,461 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Gilead Sciences from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $70.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.99. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.