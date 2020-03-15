Nicholas Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,990 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,310 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.06% of Xilinx worth $15,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 21.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 498,439 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $47,801,000 after buying an additional 89,048 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 340.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,777 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 190,435 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $18,619,000 after acquiring an additional 44,564 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,046 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Xilinx in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.21.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $76.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

