Nicholas Company Inc. Has $82.64 Million Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Global Payments makes up about 1.7% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Global Payments worth $82,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 5.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 24,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 5.7% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $109,857.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,069.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $170,917.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,318,855. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPN opened at $172.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.54. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $131.97 and a 52-week high of $209.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 73.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Global Payments from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.68.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

