Nicholas Company Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $31,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 668.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $287.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.74. The firm has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 90.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.32. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $362.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on ServiceNow from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ServiceNow from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.74.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total value of $472,573.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,700,037.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 40,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.87, for a total transaction of $13,965,592.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,114.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,104 shares of company stock valued at $30,796,087 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

